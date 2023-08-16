Family suspects its address used in financial frauds

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody authorities are investigating a suspect who has allegedly used a local couple’s address for years to open credit cards, car loans and other financial accounts.
Residents on Austin Glen Drive called police July 28 saying that for the past five years, they have received bills for a man they do not know, and that their address is being used for an ongoing fraud.
Officers learned the family received multiple credit cards, car loans and cell phone account paperwork over the years. Recently, they received medical bills for the person from businesses in Buckhead and Midtown.
The more recent medical bills led them to believe the man may be a Georgia resident and could live in the area.
No suspect was identified in the report.