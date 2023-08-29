Family returns from trip to find home burglarized

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police Aug. 12 that he and his family’s apartment on State Bridge Road had been burglarized.
Police swept the residence and observed the rear sliding glass door to be partially open, drawers left open, and items left scattered around the apartment, according to the police report.
The victim said he and his family left the residence earlier that day at 11:45 a.m. for the Atlanta Zoo and returned at 6 p.m. to a locked front door but a rummaged apartment.
The victim told police $550, an Orient Watch and a Nintendo Switch gaming system were stolen.
Detectives arrived on scene for further investigation.