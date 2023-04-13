Family pays rental fees in fake real estate deal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A family reported to police March 30 that they moved into house on Vicarage Walk in Johns Creek, paying more than $3,000 in rent and deposit to a person posing as the property owner.
The victims said they moved into the house with their children March 20. About a week later, a woman drove up to the residence and asked who they were.
The woman told them that her husband is the listing agent for the property with Berkshire Hathaway. She told the victims they had been scammed after they informed her that they rented the property through Pathlight.
The victims paid the supposed owner of the listing on Pathlight $3,225 for the deposit through Zelle, then met her at the property. The suspect presented herself as a real estate agent, gave them a house key, two garage door openers and the key to one lockbox at the front door, but no pool key.
When one family member attempted to look up the property on the website, it was no longer listed.
He called the listed business, and a woman, who said she was familiar with the property, said she was based in South America, but her accent sounded Jamaican, the police report said.
Police recorded the conversation and had the victim request to meet with the alleged real estate agent the following day to "pay more money he thought he still owed." Police directed the victim to call 911 if the agent contacts him.