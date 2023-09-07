Family discovers rummaged home

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Bridge Road Aug. 26 after a man reported he had returned home to find his front door broken into.
When police arrived and cleared the apartment, they noticed belongings had been scattered on the ground.
The victim and his family left the residence that evening at 5 p.m. with the door locked and the lights off, the police report said, but returned an hour later to an unlocked door and the lights on. While the victim said his belongings had been rummaged through, he was not aware of anything taken.
Detectives arrived at the scene to continue the investigation.