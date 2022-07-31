Fake sheriff’s deputy tries to scam Cumming woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 53-year-old Cumming woman reported June 8 that a person claiming to be a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to scam her and threatened her over the phone.
The woman told Forsyth County deputies the caller said she had to pay $5,000 because she had missed jury duty and did not pay a citation. The woman did not recall ever having been summoned for jury duty or having a citation against her.
The caller told her that if she did not pay, the case would be handled criminally. He gave her a location to drop off the money.
The woman called back shortly after to confirm the location the man gave her, then told him she would be reporting him to law enforcement. The caller then threatened to assault the woman. During the conversation, the man said that he was located on Castleberry Road, according to the report.
A Forsyth County deputy attempted to call the man multiple times. The one time he answered, he hung up as soon as the deputy identified himself.