Fake police use threat to swindle woman

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police July 18 that a man claiming to be with the Alpharetta Police Department advised her to pay bond on alleged open warrants and citations.
The police report said when the victim requested documentation, the imposters could not provide papers “because the judge chambers were closing.”
The victim made several payments to the alleged police, totaling more than $15,000.
When police told the victim they found no active warrants for her arrest, they advised her not to answer the phone if the scammers called her back.
The victim asked police to press charges if their investigation turned up suspects.