Fake immigration agent scams man out of cash

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported being victimized by scammers pretending to be ICE agents, police reports said.
At about 3 p.m. on April 7, an Alpharetta man was contacted by someone claiming to be an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was told there were issues with his immigration status.
Reports said the man would be arrested unless he purchased as many gift cards as he could afford.
The victim later bought $2,900 in gift cards from a local Target store and sent pictures of them to the scammers. He later realized that he had been scammed.
Police have reported no suspects in the case.