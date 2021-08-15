MILTON, Ga. — A resident on July 29 reported that scammers posing as U.S. Social Security Administration reps duped him out of $5,800.
The 24-year-old victim said the scammers called his phone claiming there was something wrong with his Social Security number. They said it was tied to a money laundering and drug trafficking ring in El Paso, Texas, and he faced the prospect of being arrested if he didn’t pay for a new number.
Despite never visiting El Paso, the victim said he believed the callers, who told him to withdraw all the money from his bank account to change his Social Security number. The man removed $5,800 from two SunTrust Bank accounts and deposited the cash to “Bitcoins of America” using an ATM.
