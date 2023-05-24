Fake Amazon employee accesses woman’s credit

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police May 8 that someone claiming to be an Amazon representative informed her that someone had made a fraudulent charge on her account.
The caller convinced the victim to download an app on both her phone and laptop called “Any Desk.” After she installed the app, the caller gained access to her devices.
By the time she realized it was a scam, three fraudulent charges had been made on her Bank of America credit card, totaling $250. The victim also said two more charges were made on her Target credit card, totaling $600. A third charge, for nearly $500, had not been successful.
Police advised the victim to freeze all accounts and call all financial institutions involved.