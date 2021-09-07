DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police interrupted an Aug. 17 burglary at The Heights at Perimeter Apartments along Perimeter Trace and arrested one of the alleged thieves.
Johnterrish Renjuan Roberson, 24, of Fairburn, was charged with burglary-forced entry. Officers responded after a resident reported three young men loitering in the breezeway of the complex. When officers arrived, two of the suspects ran out of an apartment and fled the building.
A third suspect jumped off a back balcony. The two others escaped in an SUV.
The burglars left the residence in disarray. Investigators said the suspects also broke into a second apartment in the complex. It was not clear how officers were able to apprehend Roberson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.