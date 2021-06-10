ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating reports that a man tried to kidnap a woman and her infant child along Chattahoochee Circle late the afternoon of May 26.
The attempted abduction occurred as the victim was pushing the baby in a stroller outside the Avia Riverside apartment complex, where she lived. A man stopped her in the breezeway and asked if her husband was home, according to police. He then grabbed the woman by the arm and tried to pull her toward him. The suspect fled in a blue Ford F-150 after the woman screamed.
Police have yet to identify the attempted kidnapper. It was still unclear if the incident was random, or the victim and suspect knew one another.
