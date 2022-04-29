Equipment removed from behind Milton tire store

MILTON, Ga. –– The general manager of Extra Mile Tire Pros on Bethany Bend notified police April 15 that someone had stolen a hydraulic scissor table from behind the store. The table was secured to a cargo container by a chain and lock, covered with a tarp.
The manager said the suspect may have been aware the store’s security camera was located at the front of the store because there was no indication anyone had pulled into the lot at the entrance. The thief, he said, may have parked in a nearby lot at the back to pull off the heist.
The scissor table was valued at more than $1,500.