Entering auto thefts reported in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating a series of entering auto thefts that occurred downtown Feb. 4.
Police said multiple vehicle burglaries occurred at Fairway Social, 240 S. Main Street, and Foundation Social Eatery, 203 Roswell Street, and were discovered at about 10 p.m. Thieves reportedly broke the windows of four vehicles at the businesses and stole valuables, including purses, wallets, glasses and prescription drugs.
Other reports said an additional vehicle burglary occurred Feb. 5 at the Alpharetta Pappadeaux restaurant on Mansell Road.
Officers responded to the restaurant at about 10 p.m. and were told a customer’s vehicle had been entered through its rear passenger window. A MacBook and two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from the vehicle.
The report indicated the burglary was related to the other incidents in downtown Alpharetta.
No suspects were identified.