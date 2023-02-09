Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter.
The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When the employee brought the phone to the counter, he asked the suspect for his name and address. The young man provided what turned out to be a phony address.
While the employee was looking away, the suspect grabbed the phone and ran for the door. The employee ran after the young man and tripped him outside of the store. He grabbed the phone from the suspect, who hopped into a black Jeep that sped away.