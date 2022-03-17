Employee reports theft at downtown Alpharetta restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Alpharetta police were dispatched to the report of a theft at Up on the Roof on Main Street Feb. 25. The victim, an employee, stated he left his book bag and a pair of sneakers on the side of the building while he went back inside to retrieve his hoodie. When he returned, his items were missing.
The book bag contained a Leveno Laptop, Apple Airpods and a Smith & Wessen 9mm pistol, with his Nike Jordan’s next to the bag.
When he returned to work the following day, his bag was found empty in the basement of the building. The employee spoke with the property manager to access surveillance cameras.
A suspect was seen on video placing the book bag and box of shoes in a trash can, after putting on the shoes. The offender took the trash can behind the dumpster and went through the bookbag. The offender left the dumpster and entered the basement for about a minute before he returned to the main building. He was identified as another employee, and police obtained an arrest warrant for misdemeanor theft.
The victim stated if he was not going to get all of his belongings returned, he wanted to press charges.