Employee assaulted at Dunwoody hotel

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for an unidentified man responsible for assaulting an employee at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Dunwoody.
Officers responded to the hotel at 1234 Hammond Drive at 11 a.m. May 29 after receiving reports that a man was harassing hotel guests and had assaulted an employee.
The suspect began yelling at a group of guests while they were outside the hotel and followed them inside, “rushing” at them and aggressively yelling at them. Several hotel employees pried the suspect away from guests and were spit on by the man.
Reports said the suspect fled the hotel and appeared to be heading to a nearby MARTA station.
At the time of the report, police had not identified the suspect.