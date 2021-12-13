Electronics, jewelry stolen from Parkview Lane home

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than $15,000 worth of property was stolen from a residence along Parkview Lane, a homeowner reported Nov. 26.
The victim said he left his home two days prior to the report and found his closet ransacked when he returned home.
Five watches, including a $10,000 Rolex, were among the missing items. The victim told police his $2,000 Toshiba laptop, Nintendo Switch video console and iRobot Roomba were also stolen.
Police said the thieves appeared to drill into the deadbolt lock and use a pillow to carry the stolen goods out of the home.
No suspects were arrested.
