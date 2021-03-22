ROSWELL, Ga. — Three men broke into a Walmart along Mansell Road and stole more than $20,000 worth of Apple and Samsung electronics from a display case March 2.
Workers at the retailer reported the thefts March 3 when they discovered the Apple display case was empty. Security footage showed two men take duffle bags from the shelves, then open the case with a key and fill the bags with products. They were then joined by a third man as they exited the store through the Garden Center, police said.
According to Walmart security, the suspects stole 17 iPhones, 23 AirPods, six headphones and 10 Samsung Galaxy cell phones.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.