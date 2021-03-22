ROSWELL, Ga. — Three men broke into a Walmart along Mansell Road and stole more than $20,000 worth of Apple and Samsung electronics from a display case March 2.

Workers at the retailer reported the thefts March 3 when they discovered the Apple display case was empty. Security footage showed two men take duffle bags from the shelves, then open the case with a key and fill the bags with products. They were then joined by a third man as they exited the store through the Garden Center, police said.

According to Walmart security, the suspects stole 17 iPhones, 23 AirPods, six headphones and 10 Samsung Galaxy cell phones.

