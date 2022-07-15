Elderly man defrauded of more than $1,000

MILTON, Ga. — An 85-year-old Milton man fell victim to a phone scam that ended up costing him more than $1,000.
The victim told police that back in mid-May, he received a call from a woman informing him that his wife’s bank account had been compromised, and he needed to buy a gift card for $501. The man then purchased a card in the specified amount at a Walmart on Windward Parkway and later read the access code and number to the woman when she called back.
The next day, the victim received another call, this time from a male, who advised he must purchase another $501 gift card. He followed the same routine as the previous day and read the numbers to the man who called him back.
Suspecting a scam, the victim visited the Walmart customer service counter and was advised that he need to file a police report in order to receive a refund on the card purchases.