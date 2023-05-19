Elderly man conned in bail bond scam

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man told police April 5 that he lost $25,500 in cash after a phone scammer posed as his son and asked for bail money.
The 70-year-old man told police he received a phone call from an unknown number form a person claiming to be his adult son. He said the man on the phone sounded like his son but was sobbing and it was hard to make out the voice. The man posing as the son said an attorney would call soon.
The Roswell man said he then received a phone call from a person posing as an attorney, who said the man’s son had hit a pregnant woman with his car. The attorney said the son needed $25,500 in bail money. The attorney said the bail process now required he would have to take out the money in cash, place it in a sealed box and wait for a courier to pick it up.
The attorney also told the man not to tell the bank what the money was for because the bank would add a 25 percent fee. The man took out the money, placed it in a box and taped it up. A courier in a black Honda Civic picked up the box.
The man told police he called his son after the “courier” left and said he was glad the son would be okay. The son informed his father that it was a scam, and he was not involved in any arrest. The man then called the police and showed them photos he took of the “courier” and his car.
The case is still active.