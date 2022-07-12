Elderly Cumming woman defrauded after her account is hacked

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 71-year-old Cumming woman reported June 22 that an unidentified suspect hacked into her online accounts and purchased items totaling $246.
The woman said she received a package at her address containing a pair of Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes from online commerce site eBay, which she hadn’t ordered. When she checked her eBay account, she saw the purchase, and that the someone had asked the seller to change the delivery address to one in California. The messages the suspect sent also contained a photocopy of the woman’s driver’s license, according to the report.
The woman disputed the charges with eBay, but they declined to refund her. She said she attempted to contact the seller directly, but they did not respond to her messages. The woman told deputies she had recently emailed a copy of her license to a loan company, and that she assumed the suspect got the photo of her license through that email.