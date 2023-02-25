Elder patient reports abuse at nursing home

ROSWELL, Ga. — A former patient at Roswell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center contacted Roswell Police Feb. 15 to report she had experienced elder cruelty from staff.
The 68-year-old patient told police she was briefly a resident at the center before she transferred to Northside Forsyth Hospital. The patient said she left the center because she felt “unsafe” with the staff.
The patient told police she was denied her prescription medication. She also said the nurses were unresponsive to her other requests.
Eventually, the patient called emergency medical services and she was transferred to Northside Forsyth Hospital.
The case remains active.