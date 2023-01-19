East Point man cited for shoplifting incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man caught trying to steal coats worth $900 from the Nordstrom Rack store at Perimeter Mall has been arrested by Dunwoody Police, incident reports said.
Officers were called to Perimeter Mall Dec. 30, after a 30-year-old East Point man grabbed “numerous” men’s winter jackets and attempted to run out of the store.
When stopped by store loss prevention officers, the suspect allegedly tossed the jackets away and attempted to flee the scene. Officers stopped the man and placed him under arrest for shoplifting. Reports said the entire incident was caught on surveillance camera footage.
The man was transported to the DeKalb County Jail after the incident.