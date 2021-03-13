FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies on March 9 nabbed a suspect March 9 wanted in connection with the theft of several catalytic converters in the area.
Forsyth County has dealt with a rash of the stolen auto parts over the past few months.
Demetrice C. Frederick, 37, of East Point was arrested on Kelly Mill Road. He was charged with theft by taking, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He remained held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was doing a business check at a bakery along Post Road around 10 p.m. and spotted a Dodge Durango parked in front of business trucks behind the store. Richardson pulled out of the parking lot when the deputy arrived. Noticing a catalytic converter lying on the ground, the deputy pursued the Durango and tried to stop the vehicle near Evans Road. Richardson sped away and crashed on Kelly Mill Road near Wil Ray Lane. He then left the vehicle and fled on foot. He was quickly tracked and apprehended by K9s.
Detectives spotted a number of catalytic converters and a power tool battery in the back of the Durango. At the scene of the bakery, there were 11 catalytic converters cut from six of the business’ trucks, according to deputies. Investigators also found a DeWalt power tool and spare blades under one of the vehicles.
