JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A suspect driving a Ford Mustang led police on a high-speed chase through Johns Creek that reached speeds above 90 mph before dawn March 6.
The suspect had earlier escaped officers in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta. A Johns Creek patrol officer spotted the Mustang on Waters Road and resumed the chase. The officer pursued the vehicle into Gwinnett County and eventually lost sight of the suspect at Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Ga. 141. He last saw the Mustang heading northbound on Winters Chapel Road.
