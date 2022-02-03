Dunwoody woman reports robbery after ATM transaction

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Police responded to a robbery call Jan. 2 at Perimeter Mall.
The victim reported that someone had stolen $700 cash out of her hands after she’d withdrawn the money from the ATM at the mall.
Prior to entering the mall, the victim said she had a brief encounter with a male subject who said “she was cute” and asked for her Instagram handle. They exchanged usernames but not phone numbers or names.
The victim entered the mall, shopped at Zara’s, then stopped at the ATM to make three withdrawals from her Wells Fargo bank account, totaling in $500. As she was combining the cash she already had – $200 – the same male she met outside ran up to her and took the money out of her hands. The male suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction through the mall.
The suspect was a black male, in his late 20s to early 30s. He is approximately 5’8’’ and weighs 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing an all-back hoodie, black jeans and orange/black/white Nike Air Force One shoes.
