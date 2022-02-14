Dunwoody woman reports burglary on Azalea Garden Drive

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– A Dunwoody woman reported missing items from her home Jan. 26 on Azalea Garden Drive.
The victim stated she locked her doors and left her residence to pick up her son from practice. When she returned, she noticed skin care products and jewelry that she kept hidden under the bed was missing. She stated she hides items under her bed because she thinks people have stolen vitamins from her in the past.
There were no signs of forced entry. The victim said the only people who have keys to the apartment is herself and her son. She said she had spoken with her son, and he didn’t take the items.
The victim said she is in the process of moving, and there was miscellaneous items, bags and containers scattered throughout the house. A case number was given to the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.