Dunwoody woman cited for pointing loaded gun

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Dunwoody woman after she allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at her husband at a residence off Spalding Drive.
The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. April 22, during an argument between a husband and wife. Reports said that when the argument became heated, the female suspect pulled out a handgun, cocked it, and pointed it at the victim’s face, all in the presence of their daughter and grandchild.
After pointing the handgun at her husband, the suspect hid the firearm in bushes at the North Atlanta Church of Christ on Roberts Drive.
The woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, pointing a pistol and cruelty to children. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.