Dunwoody vehicles burglarized on Kingsland Drive

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– A Dunwoody man reported his car was burglarized Jan. 16 on Kingsland Drive. The victim told police that an unknown, black male wearing a white hoodie, black pants and black sneakers walked up his driveway and gained entry to his gray Ford Explorer and his tan Ford Ranger.

A CD case and the vehicle manual were taken from the Explorer, but the victim reported nothing taken from the Ranger. The victim showed police Ring footage of the incident in which the suspect walked up the driveway, opened the unlocked driver side door of the Explorer and took the items. The Ranger had been rummaged through, but nothing taken. The suspect fled down the driveway.

