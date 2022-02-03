Dunwoody vehicles burglarized on Kingsland Drive

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– A Dunwoody man reported his car was burglarized Jan. 16 on Kingsland Drive. The victim told police that an unknown, black male wearing a white hoodie, black pants and black sneakers walked up his driveway and gained entry to his gray Ford Explorer and his tan Ford Ranger.
A CD case and the vehicle manual were taken from the Explorer, but the victim reported nothing taken from the Ranger. The victim showed police Ring footage of the incident in which the suspect walked up the driveway, opened the unlocked driver side door of the Explorer and took the items. The Ranger had been rummaged through, but nothing taken. The suspect fled down the driveway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.