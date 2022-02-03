Dunwoody thieves steal candles worth more than $1,000

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Police responded to a shoplifting call Jan. 6 at Bath and Body Works on Dunwoody Road. The manager stated three women entered the store and filled up numerous Children’s Place bags with candles and left without paying for them.
The manager totaled the value and number of candles by comparing the store inventory to what was missing and determined that 38 candles were taken with a value of $1,007.
