Dunwoody Restaurant customer faces off with cook

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a Waffle House along Chamblee Dunwoody Road for reports of an Atlanta man arguing with workers and harassing customers.
Paul Gresham Hays, 56, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to reports from witnesses, Hays came in and told a waitress he’d been kicked off the bus. He asked for bus fare, a face mask and food. The waitress gave Hays money for food, and he ordered grits and raisin bread.
As he was waiting for his food, Hays began screaming at the cook and called him a racial slur, then yelled at a customer, police said. The cook ordered Hays to leave, and told officers he entered and left the restaurant four times afterward demanding his food. Hays told police he didn’t feel like he had to leave because he was a customer, according to the arrest report.
