Dunwoody resident reports damage to condo mail station

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Dunwoody police responded to a property damage call Feb. 3 on North Forest Trail.
A resident of the condominium complex reported damage to the mailbox station. About nine mailboxes had been forced open with minor damage. The victim stated that nothing was stolen from his mailbox and none of the other neighbors reported any thefts. Case numbers were issued for each of the opened mailboxes.
There is a camera system at the front of the entrance but police were not able to access the footage at the time the report was filed stated that the gentleman who operates it was not home.