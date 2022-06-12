Dunwoody resident reports assault, armed robbery at complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man reported May 28 that three unidentified men assaulted and robbed him of his phone and money.
Police responded to the call around 2:45 a.m. The man said he was walking back to his residence in the Dunwoody Villas Apartments when three men inside the complex surrounded him. He said one of the men punched him in the face, and another put a gun to his head and told him to hand over his belongings.
The man said he told the suspects he didn’t have any money but to take whatever they wanted. He said the men forced him to the ground and began kicking him while keeping the gun pointed at him. The man said the suspects took his iPhone and about $900 in cash from him before leaving the scene.
The man was not able to remember his Apple ID in an attempt to track his iPhone. When police asked for his identification, the man pulled out his wallet “which still contained several bills,” according to the report. Police noticed abrasions on the man’s arm consistent with an assault.