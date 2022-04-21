Dunwoody police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a 51-year-old Norcross woman at gunpoint in early March.
The incident report states the woman, a lead nurse at Peachford Hospital in Atlanta, was on her way to work March 10, when she stopped at a red light on Cotillion Drive and North Shallowford Road and an unidentified black male jumped into her vehicle.
In the report, the woman alleges the suspect pointed a firearm at her and commanded her to drive. She described him as wearing a black shirt, gloves and a backwards hat.
After several hours passed, the report states, the suspect told the woman to park her car in an empty parking lot in Gwinnett County, which is when she grabbed her firearm next to her door, pointed it at the perpetrator and ordered him to leave her vehicle.
The suspect allegedly ran away after he saw another car pass by, and the woman called 911. The report states partial fingerprints and DNA evidence was collected from the victim’s passenger side seat, but no arrest has been made as of April 20.
Anyone with information can provide information anonymously through the Dunwoody Police Department’s tip line at 678-382-6872.