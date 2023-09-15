Dunwoody police seize psychedelic mushrooms

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said a 31-year-old man was arrested recently after a large quantity of psychedelic mushrooms was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Officers made the arrest at about 9 p.m. Aug. 26 after stopping a grey Nissan Altima that failed to signal while turning onto N Peachtree Road from Dunwoody Crossing.
During the stop, officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a K9 officer signaled that narcotics were present. Upon searching the vehicle, officers located two bags containing 15 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms in the center console.
The driver was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
Reports said officers also obtained a search warrant from the DeKalb Magistrate Couty to search the suspect’s home.