Dunwoody police report firing on armed suspect

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reported officers fired on an armed during an incident off Perimeter Center Dec. 8.
No one was injured in the confrontation.
Officers were called to 124 Perimeter Center West at about 3 p.m., responding to a “trouble unknown call” and reported finding an armed suspect at the scene. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, said Sgt. Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department.
“The two officers on scene fired shots at the suspect and missed him,” Cheek said. “Moments later, the offender was taken into custody without further incident.”
Neither the two officers nor the suspect were injured, but officials said the incident has been submitted for outside review to the Sandy Springs Police Department.
“A thorough review of this incident will be completed,” Cheek said.
Dunwoody and Sandy Springs Police have not responded to Appen Media’s requests for further information.