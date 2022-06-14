Dunwoody police report finding 7 pounds of weed in car

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested two Covington men who were allegedly in possession of seven pounds of marijuana May 31.
A Dunwoody police officer pulled the men over at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center East around 12:30 a.m. for an improper lane change. While speaking to the driver, the officer could smell marijuana, according to the report. The officer asked if the men had marijuana or weapons in the car, and they responded they had smoked earlier and that they had guns.
Police asked the men to step out of the car and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. When police found a suitcase with a padlock in the trunk the driver began to “appear very nervous,” according to the report. He stated he did not know what was in the suitcase.
Police had a canine sniff around the suitcase, and the dog alerted for drugs, according to the report. Police opened the suitcase and found seven pounds of marijuana incide, divided into seven bags.
The passenger told police the suitcase was his but that he “did not know what was in it or who gave it to him,” according to the report. The driver refused to answer questions on the scene.
The driver, 20-year-old Tyler McKenzie, and the passenger, 24-year-old Dazzman Ingram, both of Covington, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Ingram was also charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.