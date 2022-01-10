Dunwoody Police probe vandalism to public park building

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police investigated a report of graffiti spray painted on the men’s bathroom walls at Brook Run Park on North Peachtree Road Dec. 21.
The park employee who reported the vandalism told police that he noticed the graffiti when he entered the building at 7:30 that morning. He said the incident occurred overnight because there were no signs of markings the evening before.
The case is being investigated as vandalism to public property.
