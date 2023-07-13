Dunwoody police probe fentanyl-laced delivery

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a suspicious package recently sent to a local salon that resulted in an employee being hospitalized for fentanyl exposure.
Employees of Salon Colour on Chamblee Dunwoody Road called police and an ambulance June 20 when a stylist collapsed after opening a suspicious package that had been sent to the business.
Stylist Penny Boaz said her co-worker, who did not wish to be identified, collapsed at about 2 p.m. after opening a package mailer marked “return to sender” with the salon’s address and finding a clear envelope filled with white powder inside.
“We had an envelope that looked like it was from the post office that had sat on our coffee bar, which is where the mail is normally delivered, for several weeks,” Boaz said. “I didn't see the post person put it there. But it's been there, it's been kind of lying there”
After opening the package, the victim reportedly felt something was wrong immediately and told his co-workers they should call police.
“The next thing I know, the owner and several other people are rushing to his side ... and he's unresponsive,” she said. “I thought the man had had either a stroke or was having a seizure, so we called 911.”
First responders arrived at the salon at the Shops at Dunwoody and quickly revived the man before transporting him to a local hospital.
Police Sgt. Michael said investigators have since confirmed the suspicious package contained powdered fentanyl, which triggered a reaction in the victim.
Cheek said investigators aren’t sure of the motive but are trying to track the package to its origin.
“Our detectives are going to investigate and see if they can determine where the substance came from,” he said.
Police have not identified any suspects in this case, but Boaz said that her co-worker has since made a full recovery and is back at work.