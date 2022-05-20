Dunwoody police issue two citations when dog found in car

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man damaged a woman’s car window May 5 outside Walmart on Winters Chapel Road after he saw she had left her dog in the car.
An officer responded to the report of an animal left in a vehicle. Dispatch advised the officer “the animal was going to die,” according to the report.
Upon arriving, the officer saw the man walking into the store holding the dog and yelling for water. The officer noted the dog was alert, moving and trying to lick the man. The dog drank some water but did not seem to be in distress.
The car’s passenger window had been pulled out of the track and the door was bent back opening the window slot. Animal control did not respond to the scene and advised police to return the dog to its owner.
The officer noted the temperature was 80 degrees at the time of the incident. The woman was cited for animal cruelty and the man was cited for trespass because he damaged the car. The officer explained the circumstances and advised both parties of further steps they could take.