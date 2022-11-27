Dunwoody police investigate incident involving sexual battery

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are now searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intellectual disabilities at gunpoint last week.
Police reports said the 20-year-old Decatur woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in the parking lot of a Dunwoody Walmart, after being lured into his car during an incident Oct. 25.
The man, a stranger to the victim, allegedly approached her while she was in line at a local Subway restaurant and began following her. Reports said the man took the victim’s cell phone and refused to return it unless she accompanied him to his car.
“Once they arrived by his vehicle, he showed her a gun and told her to get into his car,” the report said.
The victim was forced at gunpoint to engage in sex with the man, and later reported the incident to police with another family member.
Police believe the man may be a resident of Ellenwood, but no confirmation was made at the time of the report.