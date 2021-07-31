DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a report of vandalism at Brook Run Park on July 13. City workers told officers someone spray painted a yield sign near the park’s North Peachtree Road entrance and a bathroom heater near the playground bathroom.

The alleged graffiti occurred sometime between 3:30 p.m. July 12 and 7 a.m. July 13, according to the city. Police took photos of the damages.

