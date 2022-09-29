Dunwoody police investigate cases of reported check fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating two reports of check fraud that took place in August.
Police reports said two residents reported to their banks that checks had been cashed on their accounts without their permission. In both cases the check was a legitimate check that had been altered to withdraw more money from the bank accounts.
In one case, a $2,700 check had been altered to withdraw $8,500, using a forged signature. In the second case, a check from June for $200 was altered and cashed on Aug. 10 for $2,000.
Limited suspect information was available from the police reports, and both victims said they are not certain how or why the theft occurred.