Dunwoody police cite driver for 18 violations

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Peachtree Corners man was arrested June 4 on 18 charges after he allegedly struck two cars while driving under the influence.
Police arrived on the scene to find that the man’s car “had crashed out over the curb of Savoy Drive and into the guard rail.” A witness had taken the man’s keys out of his car and gave them to police. Police approached the vehicle and saw the man in the driver’s seat with a cup of what they believed to be vodka in the cup holder, according to the report.
The man struggled to exit the vehicle but told police he was not injured “at all.”
An officer asked the man “how drunk he was on a scale of one to 10,” and the man responded with an eight, according to the report. He said he was driving from Duluth to Dunwoody to meet with a woman.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and noticed signs of impairment. They also administered a breathalyzer test, indicating the man’s blood alcohol content 0.108, above the legal driving limit of 0.08.
Witnesses described seeing the man driving on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and rear end another vehicle. They said he then backed up and accelerated forward, rear ending the vehicle a second time. He then did the same thing again, striking the vehicle a third time before he successfully negotiation his way around.
Witnesses said the man then turned onto Savoy Drive, drove on the wrong side of the road and eventually struck the guard rail, according to the report.
Police arrested the man, Shaka Howard, 43, of Peachtree Corners, on 18 charges including three counts of hit and run, three counts of following too close, open alcohol container, no insurance, expired license and driving under the influence.