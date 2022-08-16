Dunwoody Police charge man for stealing tires

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was arrested by the Dunwoody Police Department on July 22 for multiple felonies, after officers allegedly found him removing tires from a vehicle at an apartment complex off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
According to an incident report, officers found the man removing the tire at about 1 a.m. and were told that he was changing his car tire.
After investigating further, officers learned that the vehicle belonged to a woman who lived in the complex, who said that she didn’t know the man and did not give him permission to take her tire.
After being placed under arrest, the suspect told police that he had gotten a flat tire and a friend had suggested taking one from the nearby apartment complex.
The man was taken to the DeKalb County Jail for charges of theft by taking, possession of tools in commission of a crime, and loitering and prowling.