Dunwoody police called to dispute over merchandise return

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a civil dispute between a customer and a store worker at the Best Buy along Hammond Drive on Nov. 30.
According to one of the employees, the customer became irate and aggressive with her when she denied him a refund for a $50 gift card.
The man tried to return an Oculus virtual reality set and the woman processed the return. She said she had to adjust the final amount to account for a $50 rebate the man received when he initially purchased the video game. The man became aggressive with the sales clerk over that rebate, the clerk told police. Police said surveillance footage showed him pacing back and forth and throwing his arms out as he argued with the clerk. He snatched his receipt from the woman in such an aggressive manner, she jumped back and two co-workers rushed to her side to protect her, police said. They ordered the man to leave the store.
He was last seen driving toward Perimeter Center Parkway in a Lexus SUV.
