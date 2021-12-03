Dunwoody police called to dispute at Starbucks drive-thru

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Atlanta couple reportedly clashed with another customer at a Starbucks drive-thru along Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Nov. 17.
The victims said they were waiting in line when a woman in a Chevy Malibu tried to pull in front of them. When one of the victims rolled down his window to tell the suspect not to cut them in line, the woman driving the Malibu yelled at the couple.
The victims told employees at the checkout window they should get a sign because customers cutting in line had been an ongoing issue.
They then drove to a Mellow Mushroom parking lot next door where they said the driver of the Chevy Malibu accosted them again. The woman pulled into the parking lot, began yelling and cursing at them and got out of her car.
She sped off before the couple could take a photo of her license plates, police said.
