Dunwoody police assist in FBI sex trafficking crackdown

ATLANTA — Working with Atlanta FBI agents and other authorities, the Dunwoody Police Department recently assisted in a sex trafficking operation that led to dozens of arrests across the county.
During Operation Cross Country XIII, which partnered FBI agents with law enforcement officers in Dunwoody, Fulton County and Atlanta for two weeks, 10 juvenile victims of suspected sex trafficking were located, and two suspects were arrested for enticement and interference of custody.
One Dunwoody youth, recently reported missing, was recovered in Virgina during the operation.
Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said a juvenile female was taken from her home in the city after meeting a man on social media July 28.
The same day the girl went missing, officers involved in Operation Cross Country VIII tracked her and a 38-year-old male suspect to Newport News, Va. Virgina police recovered the girl unharmed and arrested the suspect.
Cheek said the man will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges.
“The Dunwoody Police Department is resolute in its mission to protect our youth from the horrors of sex trafficking, and all forms of child exploitation, as well as adult sex trafficking within our city,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said. “Our law enforcement personnel, in collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, are unwavering in our collective pursuit to eradicate this despicable activity from our community.”
Across the nationwide operation, 200 sex trafficking victims were identified and located, and 68 suspects were arrested for sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses, FBI spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto said Aug. 1.
No further information on the operation was available, but authorities said their investigation in Georgia is ongoing.
“The FBI encourages continued vigilance, cooperation, and reporting from the public to help identify and recover victims and bring perpetrators to justice,” Sellitto said.