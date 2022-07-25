Dunwoody police arrest two women after banging on door

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested an Atlanta woman and an Ellenwood woman July 16 after they were reported for banging on an apartment door at the Drift Dunwoody apartment building.
Police arrived and saw four women knocking on the door, shouting and attempting to enter the apartment. While police spoke with the women, the apartment’s resident opened the door and immediately began arguing with one of the women, according to the report. Police separated them and spoke with the resident.
The resident said the women “just showed up,” began banging on the door and asking for one of their belongings. The resident said none of the women lived there or had any property inside the apartment. The resident also showed police text messages she received from one of the women “advising [the resident] that she wants to fight her,” according to the report.
While the reporting officer spoke with the resident, other officers took the four women to the parking deck “due to them constantly interrupting while attempting to gather information.” When the reporting officer went to the parking deck, he attempted to speak with one of the women, who continued to talk over him. The officer placed the 26-year-old Atlanta woman under arrest for disorderly conduct.
The officer also arrested the 28-year-old Ellenwood woman who had texted threats to the resident and charged her with loitering and prowling.