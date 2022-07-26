Dunwoody police arrest three men for felony shoplifting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested three men July 7 after they allegedly attempted to steal $850 in clothing from Macy’s at Perimeter Mall.
When police arrived, a loss prevention employee told them three men were taking the price tags off items and placing them in bags. Police located the men walking around the store and detained them without incident.
Police reviewed security camera footage which displayed one of the men “grabbing merchandise and putting it on the ground for the other two subjects to pick up,” according to the report. One of the men allegedly provided police a false name when asked to identify himself.
Police arrested the three, a 41-year-old from Albany, a 30-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., and a 41-year-old from Douglasville, and charged them with felony shoplifting.